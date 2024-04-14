Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers: Tips to avoid car theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Drivers in Colorado Springs face a huge problem: car theft. Some thieves focus on certain cars more than others.

According to Colorado Springs police, thieves stole more than 4,000 cars last year and police are investigating more than 650 missing cars this year.

Police tell KRDO13 they've only recovered about 70% of the more than 4,000 cars stolen in 2023.

Former District Attorney of El Paso County, Dan May, says there are steps car owners should take to help avoid becoming a target.

May categorizes the thefts into three categories: opportunity crimes, organized groups, and car jackings.

He says opportunity crimes happen when a driver does something like leaves their keys in the car and/or the car running unattended.

Drivers should never run their car without being inside or leave valuables around the car where thieves can see clearly, May says.

May says a notable trend taking place is 'organized group theft' which is being seen in three specific types of cars: Kia, Hyundai, and pick-up trucks.

Due to faulty systems within the car, they are easy to break into. Dealerships are of aware the issues and urge customers to take their car to them for a fix.

Drivers should also always be aware of their surrounding in parking areas, May says.

Colorado State Patrol also has quick tips to help prevent auto theft and keep your ride safe:

Never leave your car running unattended.

Always keep your car doors locked when driving or parked.

Always park in well-lit areas.

Don’t store firearms in your car.

Avoid leaving documents with your address in the glove box. (Only keep half of the registration slip without your address in your car.)

Don’t keep a spare set of keys in the car.

Keep all valuables in the trunk or hidden from view.

If you are approached, do not roll down the windows or open a door.

When buying a used vehicle, always check the VIN to ensure it hasn’t been stolen. Visit NICB for more information.

Manage your risk- buy comprehensive insurance that covers stolen vehicles. Also, consider getting gap insurance.

If you have information about a crime, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

If you have a crime topic you would like KRDO13 to look into, send an email to krdonews@krdo.com.