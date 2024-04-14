High Winds and High Fire Danger

There's a storm system approaching our state; it's currently over central Nevada, and it packs a lot of snow for Colorado's Central Mountains Monday night into Tuesday.

But for Colorado Springs and the rest of the Southeast Plains, all this storm will do is whip up dry southeasterly winds that could gust up to 50 miles per hour for the next couple days.

Unusually warm temperatures will continue with daytime highs in the 70s on Monday, but a RED FLAG WARNING will be hoisted up at 9:00 a.m. as that storm gets closer. This means any brush fire that starts will rapidly become out of control and impossible to put out. The mountains will get a shot of late day showers that will become all snow Monday night into Tuesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be up for the Gore and Elk ranges in central Colorado, where up to a foot of snow is expected.

Any rain for us? We will get a brief shot of a rain and snow mix between 3:00 and 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by cooler temperatures in the 60s. After a brief warm up on Wednesday, high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s will return to the region for the rest of the week.