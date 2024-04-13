Stockers Second Saturday Car Show kicks off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the oldest car shows in Colorado Springs is back in action!

The Stocker Car Show dates back to the 1950's. The show is free and for people passionate about classic cars or who want to be.

Organizers say this year they are raising money for Shield 616; an organization that provides rifle protection for peace officers and first responders.

Today's show is from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on 5450 East Woodmen Road.

Shows run the second Saturday of every month from now through October.