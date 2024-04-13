Skip to Content
News

Stockers Second Saturday Car Show kicks off

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:38 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the oldest car shows in Colorado Springs is back in action!

The Stocker Car Show dates back to the 1950's. The show is free and for people passionate about classic cars or who want to be.

Organizers say this year they are raising money for Shield 616; an organization that provides rifle protection for peace officers and first responders.

Today's show is from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on 5450 East Woodmen Road.

Shows run the second Saturday of every month from now through October.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content