Skip to Content
News

Coronado vs Widefield

By
New
Published 10:47 PM

Trey Gregory-Alford belted a pair of home runs as Coronado topped Widefield, 10-3, in a tournament held at Fountain- Fort Carson high school.

Gregory-Alford, Coronado's phenomenal pitcher who is committed to play at Virginia, helped his own cause in the first inning with a towering grand slam which landed in the parking lot beyond left-center field.

After Widefield closed the gap to 6-3 in the fourth inning, Gregory-Alford belted a three-run homer to center field to put the game out of reach.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content