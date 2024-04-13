Coronado vs Widefield

Trey Gregory-Alford belted a pair of home runs as Coronado topped Widefield, 10-3, in a tournament held at Fountain- Fort Carson high school.

Gregory-Alford, Coronado's phenomenal pitcher who is committed to play at Virginia, helped his own cause in the first inning with a towering grand slam which landed in the parking lot beyond left-center field.

After Widefield closed the gap to 6-3 in the fourth inning, Gregory-Alford belted a three-run homer to center field to put the game out of reach.