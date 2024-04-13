Biden will meet with his national security team as fears rise of an Iranian strike against Israel

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team and monitor the situation in the Middle East ahead of a feared Iranian strike against Israel. Tensions are at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago after a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals. Iran has promised to retaliate against Israel. U.S. and Israeli officials have been bracing for an attack as soon as this weekend, raising concerns about the conflict escalating into a wider regional war. Biden is cutting short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach home and returning to the White House.

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

