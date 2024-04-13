A Michigan man and his dog are rescued from an inland lake’s icy waters

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Michigan man and his dog have been rescued from the icy waters of an inland lake in the state’s Upper Peninsula. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Thad Cooper, of Michigamme Township, was searching for his dog Friday afternoon when he saw its head poking above the ice far from shore on Lake Michigamme. Cooper kayaked onto the lake to try to rescue the dog but fell in himself and could not get out. A sheriff’s dive team reached Cooper with a flotation board and pulled him to shore. The dog then was also rescued. Three first responders needed medical treatment.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.