Discovery Canyon volleyball remains unbeaten

Discovery Canyon has yet to lose a set.

The Thunder later defeated Cheyenne Mountain, 3-0, to improve to 13-0 this season.

The Discovery Canyon Thunder remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Canon City.

