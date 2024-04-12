Discovery Canyon volleyball remains unbeaten
The Discovery Canyon Thunder remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Canon City.
The Thunder later defeated Cheyenne Mountain, 3-0, to improve to 13-0 this season.
Discovery Canyon has yet to lose a set.
