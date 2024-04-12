Authorities are on the hunt for an escaped inmate in Otero County

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - An inmate has escaped from the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office has identified the inmate as 38-year-old Ronald Collier from Gillette, Wyoming. Collier allegedly overpowered a deputy and security officer yesterday and ran away from the hospital wearing a black and white striped jumpsuit with handcuffs.

As of this morning, several law enforcement agencies are still searching for him. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is released.