A roadway project starting today will cause some closures in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County will also be making some improvements along Yucatan Drive as they replace a pipe beneath the roadway. That work will be between the two inlets at the Hancock Expressway and Yucatan Drive intersection.

Road closures start today, April 12, but they'll re-open briefly this weekend before picking up again on Monday. The project is expected to be completed in ten days weather permitting and there will be three detours will be in place that drivers can take.

That's Hancock Expressway from Yucatan Drive to Manzana Drive, Manzana Drive from Hancock Expressway to Cantrall Drive. Or Cantrall Drive from Manzana Drive to Yucatan Drive. Speed will be reduced in the area as workers complete the repair.