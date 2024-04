TODAY: We start chilly in the 20s and 30s this morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected with 61 for our afternoon high in Colorado Springs and 67 in Pueblo.

FRIDAY: High pressure continues to build across the region bringing even warmer temps with highs in the 70's to low 80's.

EXTENDED: Our next pattern changer arrives Monday bringing with it a chance for showers and slightly cooler weather.