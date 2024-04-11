Two Colorado Springs structure fires ruled accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) released the cause of two structure fires that burned on April 5.

On April 5, just before 9:30 a.m. CSFD responded to the Goose Apartments on Garden Ranch Drive. This fire was contained to the balcony and didn't spread to the inside of the apartment.

CSFD says that this fire has been ruled an accident due to improper disposal of cigarettes.

That same day just after 11 a.m. CSFD responded to a structure fire on Jefferson St. on the west side of the city.

CSFD says that during an outside search of the structures Engine 9 reported a small grass fire on the south side of the buildings. Due to the fast-moving winds, extension to brush, and heavy fire a second alarm was called and several brush trucks were ordered. Firefighters initially fought the fire in the home internally to try to save as much of the home as they could, but due to the high winds, the fire spread rapidly forcing crews to go defensive to avoid the roof collapsing on them. It took several hours before the fire was deemed under control. 3 buildings, an outbuilding, a shed, and a home, were a total loss. 2 people were displaced No injuries were reported to any civilians or firefighters.

According to CSFD, this fire was also ruled an accident due to an electrical event in a workshop. This fire was heavily wind-driven due to the weather that day. CSFD says that it is important to keep a close eye on all tools and electrical equipment in garages and workspaces to ensure they do not become a fire hazard.

Since April 1, CSFD says that they have responded to a significant fire every 12 hours.