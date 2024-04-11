Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify suspects in burglary at Pueblo County elementary school

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the community to help them identify men who are suspects in a burglary at a local elementary school.

The men pictured above were seen on security cameras.

The PCSO did not specify what school the burglary took place at, or when it happened.

If you recognize any of these men, you are asked to contact the PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #8697 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.