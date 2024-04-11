Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against rapper Drake over deadly Astroworld concert

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has dismissed hip-hop artist Drake from lawsuits filed against him over his participation in the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston in which 10 people were killed. Drake was a special guest of rapper Travis Scott, who had headlined the festival. He performed with Scott at the end of the concert in November 2021 as authorities and festival organizers responded to a deadly crowd surge and tried to shut down the show. Drake, Scott and others sought dismissal of the lawsuits. A judge in Houston this week dismissed the lawsuits against Drake and several other individuals and companies.

