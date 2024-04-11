Skip to Content
El Paso County Representative leaves firearm in Capitol bathroom

Colorado General Assembly
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to the state capitol after an employed janitor in the Colorado State Capitol building discovered a firearm unattended on a shelf inside a restroom.

CSP says that the firearm, a loaded 9 mm Glock, was found just before 9:30 p.m. on April 9. Troopers unloaded and safely stored the weapon.

According to CSP, at 10:14 p.m. Representative Don Wilson, who represents El Paso County, contacted them to report leaving the firearm in the restroom. At 10:20 PM the gun was returned to Rep. Wilson.

CSP says that a review of video surveillance showed Rep. Wilson exiting the restroom at 8:58 PM, indicating the firearm was unattended for 23 minutes before being discovered by the janitorial staff.

According to CSP, the Capitol building closed to the public at 7 p.m. that day. After completing an investigation into the incident, Capitol troopers determined that no state statutes were violated and no criminal charges were pending as a result of this incident. 

Individuals with Capitol credentials and access are permitted to carry a firearm inside the secure areas in compliance with Colorado gun laws.

Representative Wilson released the following statement following the incident.

