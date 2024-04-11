Discovery Canyon vs Cheyenne Mountain
The Discovery Canyon baseball team knocked off Cheyenne Mountain, 6-5, on Thursday.
With the win, Discovery Canyon improves to 7-4.
Cheyenne Mountain falls to 6-4.
