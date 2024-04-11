Skip to Content
Discovery Canyon vs Cheyenne Mountain

By
New
Published 10:42 PM

The Discovery Canyon baseball team knocked off Cheyenne Mountain, 6-5, on Thursday.

With the win, Discovery Canyon improves to 7-4.

Cheyenne Mountain falls to 6-4.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO.

