Colorado State Patrol: El Paso County ranks #1 for impaired driving arrests in 2023

today at 4:01 PM
Published 3:56 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has revealed the top five counties for impaired driving citations in 2023.

According to CSP, the agency issued 4,120 citations for impaired driving in 2023. At the top of the list is El Paso County.

The top five counties for impaired driving arrests in 2023 were:

  1. El Paso
  2. Adams
  3. Jefferson
  4. Weld
  5. Larimer

CSP did not specify the specific number of arrests in each county in its report. These numbers only reflect impaired driving arrests made by CSP. They do not reflect impaired driving arrests made by local law enforcement agencies.

Tyler Dumas

