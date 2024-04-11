An exit ramp off of I-25 in Fountain will be temporarily closed today due to road work

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will be putting in a temporary detour lane along Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain tonight, April 11.

This is for the northbound I-25 on and off ramps as crews saw-cut the pavement and installed drainage pipes along the roadway. The work is scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Drivers are being asked to take the 128 exit off-ramp to re-enter the interstate to continue.