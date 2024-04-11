15-year-old turns himself in for hitting Gresham man in head with skateboard

By Julia Lopez and Noor Shami

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — A teenager who allegedly hit a man on the head with a skateboard in Gresham Sunday turned himself into police Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 15-year-old came to the Gresham Police Department with his parents. He is being held at the Donald E. Long home on suspicion of assault.

On Sunday, officers responded to reports that a person had been assaulted in the area of NE Second Street and NE Roberts Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 58-year-old man from Gresham was hit in the head with a skateboard.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still looking to identify and speak with others involved. Anyone with information that has not spoken to police is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719.

