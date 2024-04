Warming temperatures through the end of the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild this today with a few showers out on the plains. Highs will range from the upper-50s to the mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Thursday morning lows will fall into the 30s.

EXTENDED: Sunny and warmer through the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. Our next pattern changer arrives Monday bringing with it a chance for showers and slightly cooler weather.