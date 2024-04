CSU is asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

CSU says that Southbound Rockrimmon Blvd. is closed from Grey Eagle Dr. to Anaconda Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is repairing a water main break at W. Rockrimmon Blvd. & Grey Eagle Dr. on Southbound Rockrimmon Blvd.

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.