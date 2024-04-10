Colorado Springs Police propose photo speed enforcement program to catch drivers speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) proposed a plan to the Colorado Springs City Council to implement two, speed radar vans that would capture pictures of vehicles driving above the speed limit.

There are parameters to the plan. Per state law, the speed cameras can only be used in school and construction zones, in residential areas, and roads that border parks.

The citations would not trigger points against your license, but they would be tickets for $40 fines or $80 fines in school and construction zones.

Similar programs exist in other Colorado cities. The city of Aurora is currently doing a 13-month pilot program to try out speed enforcement cameras.

The Aurora Police Department told KRDO13 as of March, the department had issued 2,590 citations since August.

However, the Aurora City Council is considering ending the program due to the cost.

According to our Denver news partners, the program has cost over $600,000 and only made around $75,000 in revenue from the citations.

In the Monday presentation, the Colorado Springs Police Chief told city council they were working to make the program in Colorado Springs cost neutral, and it would not cost taxpayers.