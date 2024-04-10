Challenger to the judge in Trump’s 2020 Georgia election interference case is disqualified

ATLANTA (AP) — One of two people who filed paperwork to run against the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s 2020 Georgia election interference case has been disqualified but says she’ll appeal that decision. Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued a final decision Tuesday saying Tiffani Johnson is unqualified to run for the seat held by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. A voter had filed a challenge saying Johnson is ineligible because she lives in neighboring DeKalb County. A representative for Johnson says the law says superior court judges must live in the district at the time they take office, not at the time of qualifying.

