Space exploration continues in Colorado Springs, 39th annual Space Symposium underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - Colorado Springs is on the front lines of space exploration this week! The 39th annual Space Symposium is taking place at the Broadmoor.

Leaders from every part of the space industry are gathering to adapt, manufacture, or sell various types of space technologies.

The inventions are primarily geared toward commercial use and development that they say inspires and educates the general public about space.

"To me, what's most exciting is getting back into the exploration and particularly the lunar exploration, the human space part of it," former NASA Astronaut Bill Oefelein said.

Space Foundation says the event provides the opportunity to issue exclusive products and information for all realms of space exploration.

"We try to come every year, it's a great event. We get to meet with our partners and collaborate on new ideas and how to meet the needs for space and exploration," Stephanie Sawhill from Karman Space & Defense said.

The 4 day event entails prestigious awards and prominent speakers like Governor Jared Polis and mayor Yemi Mobolade.

