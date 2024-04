PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported Tuesday that 21 firearms were seized in Pueblo over seven days last week.

According to the PPD, 17.1 grams of methamphetamine and 14.8 grams of fentanyl were seized over this same period, from Saturday, March 30 to Friday, April 5.

The PPD did not report the specifics of the seizures, just the number of guns and amount of drugs seized.