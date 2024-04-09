One dead following fatal crash on I-25 and E-470

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead following a crash on southbound I-25 and E-470 at 5:45 a.m. on April 9, 2024.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a Toyota 4Runner lost control and rolled off of I-25 and into the southbound lanes of E-470, north of Denver. When the car came to a final rest, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma crashed into the Toyota 4Runner. Colorado State Patrol says the driver of the Toyota Tacoma, a 50-year-old male, has died as a result of this crash.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, a 24-year-old male, remains in the hospital.

Colorado State Patrol says investigators learned through witnesses that the driver of the Toyota 4Runner may have been engaging in aggressive driving behavior, suggesting the crash may have been a result of road rage.

Investigators say that because the crash happened before sunrise, they are working to determine if the 4Runner had any working lights on to determine how visible the hazard was to approaching traffic.

This case is ongoing and no charges have been filed against any involved parties at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to include the identity of the driver of the white sedan, please call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4522.