Mostly sunny and seasonable the next couple of days.

TODAY: Sunny early... with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs in the upper-50s and low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight. Wednesday morning lows will fall into the low and mid-30s region wide.

EXTENDED: Gradually warmer temperatures through the end of the work week... with highs in the 70s and 80s by Friday. Similarly warm ahead for the weekend... with a chance for a few showers by Monday.