A Colorado animal rescue is now looking for help after rescuing 500 guinea pigs

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Fort Collins animal rescue is now looking for your help after more than 500 guinea pigs were rescued from a breeder.

Cavies and Canines Animal Rescue took the guinea pigs after a breeder was unable to properly care for the animals. The rescue group says it found the animals overcrowded in small plastic containers and didn't have enough hay, food, and water.

Many of the guinea pigs rescued are pregnant and have health issues. The rescue group says it's looking for donations for medical bills, volunteers to help care for the animals, and experienced fosters to take them in. If you are interested in helping out, click here.