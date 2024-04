PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that the Vision Hills fire is now 100% contained.

The fire started on April 5 and prompted evacuations for over 20 homes in the area.

PCSO says that the fire has burned an estimated 107 acres. No structures have been damaged and there are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.