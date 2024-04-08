Trump legal team appeals gag order and venue one week before hush money trial is set to begin

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The legal team of former President Donald Trump has filed a notice of appeal in his Manhattan criminal case, court records show, one week before his trial is set to begin.

The paperwork itself is not immediately available, but a source tells CNN that the filing relates to the gag order that has been imposed on the former president, as well as the venue for the trial.

Trump’s lawyers have previously contested the gag order and requested to change the location from Manhattan, which generally has a very liberal population.

Jury selection is set to begin on April 15.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

