The Pikes Peak Library District hosts solar eclipse viewing party

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the second time in seven years, Colorado was in the path of a solar eclipse, the moon blocking roughly 67 percent of the sun on Monday afternoon.

The Pikes Peak Library District hosted several eclipse watch parties. Hundreds of people came out to see the solar spectacle.

Stan Buczak is an 81-year-old, retired pilot and Air Force veteran who showed up two hours early for a good seat behind the Pikes Peak East library.

“It’s fun being out here and I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “When you get an opportunity it’s a mistake not to go out and see it when you get the chance.”

The Pikes Peak Library District handed out 4,000 solar eclipse viewing glasses, running out long before peak coverage Monday around 12:30 pm.

“Yeah, we ran through the glasses real quick,” said Joe Paisley with the Pikes Peak Library District. “People are still calling. The phone was ringing the whole time.”

Even though the U.S. was home to a total solar eclipse just 7 years ago, that timeframe between celestial events isn’t common. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. won’t arrive until 2045.