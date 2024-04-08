Skids by the Capitals, Flyers and Avalanche have altered the NHL’s playoff race

A handful of teams hitting the skids late in the season has changed the complexion of the playoff races around the NHL. The Washington Capitals have lost six in a row and the Philadelphia Flyers seven to go from the driver’s seat to out of the top eight in the Eastern Conference. The Colorado Avalanche have lost three of their past four games to endanger their chances of winning the Central Division. And the Vancouver Canucks haven’t beaten another playoff team for a month.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.