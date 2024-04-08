Former gas station chain owner gets Trump endorsement in Wisconsin congressional race
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former owner of a northeastern Wisconsin dinosaur-themed gas station chain was expected to announce a run for Congress in a heavily Republican district on Monday after receiving the endorsement of Donald Trump over the weekend. Tony Wied, who owned six Dino Stop gas stations and convenience stores, was expected to join the race for the open 8th Congressional District seat caused by the surprise early retirement of Rep. Mike Gallagher. Two other Republicans and one Democrat have already announced their candidacies. Trump on Sunday posted his endorsement of Wied on social media. The primary is Aug. 13.