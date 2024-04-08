Skip to Content
Eclipse events being held today in Southern Colorado

today at 5:43 AM
Published 5:39 AM

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If you want to watch the eclipse with others there are a couple of places here in Colorado Springs and Denver hosting viewing parties.

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is hosting a free event open to the public at 9:30 this morning in the Heller Center Studio. Goat Patch Brewing Company on Cascade is also hosting an event. They'll open at 11 a.m. Organizers for both events say they'll have a limited number of solar viewing glasses for guests, so be sure to plan ahead if you want the full viewing experience. 

Up in Denver -- the Denver Museum of Nature and Science will have 30-minute eclipse presentations at is planetarium starting at 9:30 a.m. The presentations will run again at 10:15 and one more time at 11:45 this morning.  Another viewing event will be at the Chamberlin Observatory at 2930 East Warren Avenue. That will be between 11-2 in the afternoon and they will also have eclipse glasses available. 

