Colorado Springs Utilities restores power to over 5k customers Sunday morning

UPDATE: As of 7:42 a.m., CSU says all customers power has been restored.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is responding to a power outage affecting over a thousand people on the west side of Colorado Springs.

At 5:14 a.m., CSU reported 5,538 customers without power in the area.

As of 7:03 a.m., they said 1,151 customers had their power restored.

CSU is asking drivers to proceed with caution and treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops.

They say their crews are currently working to restore service for the remaining customers affected as quickly as possible.

To view CSU's outage map and see updates, click here.