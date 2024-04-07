Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to house fire on Airport Road

House fire off of Airport Road in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS FIRE DEPARTMENT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire off of Airport Road in Colorado Springs just after midnight on April 7, 2024.

According to the fire department's X account, one fire engine responded to a single-family home at 2021 Airport Road.

The department announced via X that the fire was knocked down just after one o'clock Sunday morning.

We have reached out for information regarding the family's condition. We have yet to hear back. We will update this article as new information becomes available.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

