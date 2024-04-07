Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is in concussion protocol, will miss game against Stars
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen remains in concussion protocol and will miss their game against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars. It’s the first game Rantanen has missed since the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old Finnish forward has 40 goals and 62 assists this season. His absence is a blow for the Avalanche, who trail the Stars by three points with five games remaining. Rantanen left Friday’s loss in Edmonton after taking a hit from Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm along the boards. Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Rantanen skated on his own Sunday. He’s listed as day to day.