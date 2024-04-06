Skip to Content
News

Multiple Colorado Springs fire crews battling a two-acre grass fire

CSFD
By
Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is battling a grass fire early Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., CSFD said several units were on scene of an approximate two-acre grass fire in the area of Union and the MLK bypass.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area for the safety of their crews.

At 6:37 a.m., CSFD said the fire has been contained to two-acres.

They say crews were able to stop the fire from spreading and are now working to put out hotspots inside the perimeter of the fire.

Fire crews are advising the public to be safe and call 911 if you see fire or smoke today.

KRDO13 will update this article as we learn more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content