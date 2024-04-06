Multiple Colorado Springs fire crews battling a two-acre grass fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is battling a grass fire early Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., CSFD said several units were on scene of an approximate two-acre grass fire in the area of Union and the MLK bypass.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area for the safety of their crews.

At 6:37 a.m., CSFD said the fire has been contained to two-acres.

They say crews were able to stop the fire from spreading and are now working to put out hotspots inside the perimeter of the fire.

Fire crews are advising the public to be safe and call 911 if you see fire or smoke today.

