Evacuation orders lifted for residents near the ‘Vision Hills Fire’ in northeast Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriffs Office (PCSO) has lifted evacuation orders for residents from 1945 Overton Road and a half mile north.

As of 10:30 a.m., PCSO says those residents are now under a pre-evacuation status. Pre-evacuation orders have also been issued for residents from 1940-2715 Overton Road.

They are advising those in the area to be prepared to evacuate if needed.

This is as fire crews continue to battle a brush fire that ignited Friday along Fountain Creek on the northeast side of Pueblo.

As 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said that the fire has burned 82 acres and is 80% contained.

Road closures in the area due to the fire include North and Southbound Jerry Murphy Road/Overton Road from Bluestem to Pinon Rd. and east and westbound Vision Hills Parkway from Jerry Murphy Road to Castor Drive, according to the PCSO.

A reception center for residents who have had to evacuate has been set up at the Pueblo County Parks Office, located at 1650 Cooper Place. Enter off of Roselawn Rd.

Residents can take large animals to the Liberty Landing Stables at 1401 S. McCulloch Blvd. in Pueblo West.

A secondary location will also be available at 4 Bar S, located at 6675 Colorado Hwy 78. Residents with small pets can bring them to the reception center.

PCSO says fire crews are still on scene and they are asking the public to avoid the area.