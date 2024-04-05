Skip to Content
Warm and windy today… Colder & windy tomorrow

today at 8:16 AM
Published 8:08 AM

Windy and warm Friday afternoon... with colder air on the way through Saturday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and getting windy this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the 70s and 80s. Red Flag Fire Warnings are up through 9 pm tonight with winds gusting 30 to 50 mph. 

TONIGHT: Snow in the mountains ramps up overnight. 6 to 12 inches in some locations along and west of the Continental Divide. We'll see rain and snow showers here on the I-25 corridor.  Much cooler and still windy Saturday. A high wind watch has been hoisted for Saturday into Sunday morning. And we'll see another upper-level low moving across the area Monday night into Tuesday. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

