The southbound lanes of South Academy are scheduled to be closed tonight in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 5:48 AM

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- The southbound lanes along South Academy Boulevard will be temporarily closed today, April 5, and tomorrow. 

The closures will be south of US Highway 85/87 starting at 7 p.m. tonight and will re-open tomorrow at 4 p.m. as crews install drainage pipes across the roadway.

As they work, traffic is being diverted to the Highway 85/87 exit. From there you can connect along Mesa Ridge Parkway to enter I-25 or take Exit 135 to continue to South Academy Boulevard.

Ty Evans

