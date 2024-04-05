The City of Manitou Springs is looking for volunteers to train for the Butterfly Pavilion project

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs is inviting the community to help maintain pollinator spaces across the city. It's a volunteer opportunity happening all weekend long and one that could create lasting change.

The city's parks and recreation department is hosting the two-day training event at the mansions pavilion. That's located at 118 Lovers Lane. Community members are invited to join this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to learn more about being an active part of local pollinator and restoration efforts.

The classes will be a mix of presentations topic discussions and hands-on training. Anyone interested in getting involved must RSVP by 5 tonight, April 5. If you are interested in attending the classes email Ashley White: awhite@butterflies.org or call (970) 590-3828.