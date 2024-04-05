Skip to Content
Red Flag Warnings issued across southern Colorado Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings across much of southern Colorado Friday.

The warnings are in place for both Colorado Springs and Pueblo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday night.

Warm temperatures, high winds, and low relative humidity are expected across the region. These conditions create critical fire danger.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said "absolutely no burning is allowed," and people should adhere to fire safety practices such as refraining from using equipment/tools that can create a spark and properly disposing of all smoking materials in a safe manner.

Damaging winds are also expected across the region throughout the weekend.

