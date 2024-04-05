Fire at Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office intentionally set, officials say

By Mary Kay Mallonee

(CNN) — A fire at independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office on Friday was intentionally set, according to local fire officials.

The Burlington fire marshal’s office said it “deemed this fire incendiary in nature” and the investigation is now being handled by the Vermont State Police and the Burlington Police Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at Sanders’ third-floor office and found a fire in the vestibule between the elevator and the entrance door to his office, the fire marshal’s office said.

The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries. The office and surrounding areas were evacuated. There was some moderate fire and water damage, officials said.

Sanders’ Vermont state director Kathryn Van Haste thanked officials, including US Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms who she said “are working in coordination with local first responders.”

“We are relieved that no one on our staff and, to our understanding, no one in the building was harmed,” she said in a statement.

