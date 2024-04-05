Skip to Content
Crews fighting grass fire on northeast side of Pueblo

12:46 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire crews are fighting a grass fire Friday on the northeast side of Pueblo.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD), the fire is burning grass and brush on the northeast side of the city, near Jerry Murphy Rd. and Vision Hills Pkwy.

Mutual aid has been requested from other firefighting agencies in the county and the fire is moving north, the PFD said.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the fire has been named the 'Vision Hills Fire' and is more specifically located east of Fountain Creek and west of Jerry Murphy Rd., where it turns into Overton Rd.

The size of the fire has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported and there are no evacuations at this time.

