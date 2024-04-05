Cole Palmer scores two goals after 99 minutes to secure Chelsea a dramatic 4-3 victory over Manchester United

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — This was a late show and then some from Cole Palmer as the 21-year-old forward guided Chelsea to a dramatic 4-3 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

With United holding a goal advantage heading into the 10th minute of additional time, Chelsea was awarded a late penalty after United defender Diogo Dalot fouled winger Noni Madueke.

Palmer cooly stepped up to equalize, before his deflected strike two minutes later gave Chelsea a thrilling victory and stun United.

According to Opta, Manchester United set a record for holding the latest lead in a Premier League game and still lose; it was 3-2 up game at 99 minutes and 17 seconds only to throw it away.

The two late goals completed a hat-trick for Palmer and sparked wild Chelsea celebrations, with coaches – including manager Mauricio Pochettino – and substitutes all running onto the field in jubilation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

