4 people displaced after apartment fire Friday morning in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four people have been displaced following an apartment fire Friday morning on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the fire was in a single unit at the Goose Apartments on Garden Ranch Dr. The department said the call in came in at 9:29 a.m. and crews had water on the fire by 9:32 a.m.

Despite the quick response, CSFD said the apartment is inhabitable.

The Red Cross said it is assisting the now displaced residents.