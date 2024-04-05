Skip to Content
News

4 people displaced after apartment fire Friday morning in Colorado Springs

CSFD
By
New
Published 11:07 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four people have been displaced following an apartment fire Friday morning on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), the fire was in a single unit at the Goose Apartments on Garden Ranch Dr. The department said the call in came in at 9:29 a.m. and crews had water on the fire by 9:32 a.m.

Despite the quick response, CSFD said the apartment is inhabitable.

The Red Cross said it is assisting the now displaced residents.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content