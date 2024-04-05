3 found guilty in 2017 quadruple killing of Washington family

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found three people guilty in the killings of a Washington state family in 2017. KING-TV reports Danie Kelly, Jr., Robert Watson III, and Watson’s younger brother, Johnny Watson, were each found guilty Friday of four counts of premeditated first-degree murder and other charges. Christale Careaga and teenagers Hunter Schaap and Johnathon Higgins were found dead inside their burned home on the Kitsap Peninsula west of Seattle on Jan. 27, 2017. The remains of John Careaga were discovered two days later inside a scorched truck. Detectives asserted the killings were about “drugs and money.” Defense attorneys worked to cast doubt on the timeline and cellphone towers used to track the trio’s movements.

