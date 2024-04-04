Sunny and warm today… windy tomorrow
Sunny and warm Thursday... but tracking changes heading into the weekend.
TODAY: A beautiful spring afternoon across southern Colorado with highs in the 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Friday morning lows will fall into the 40s.
EXTENDED: Warm and windy Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Critical Fire weather Friday afternoon with low relative humidity and winds gusting 30 to 50 mph. Colder air along with rain and snow showers arrive for the weekend. Highs Saturday will crash in to the 40s and 50s. Unsettled weather with another shot of rain and snow Tuesday.