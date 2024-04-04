Sunny and warm today… windy tomorrow

EXTENDED: Warm and windy Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Critical Fire weather Friday afternoon with low relative humidity and winds gusting 30 to 50 mph. Colder air along with rain and snow showers arrive for the weekend. Highs Saturday will crash in to the 40s and 50s. Unsettled weather with another shot of rain and snow Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Friday morning lows will fall into the 40s.

TODAY: A beautiful spring afternoon across southern Colorado with highs in the 70s.

Sunny and warm Thursday... but tracking changes heading into the weekend.

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.