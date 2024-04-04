Prison facility in Fremont County loses water service throughout entire complex

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon Complex, a collection of prison facilities in Fremont County has canceled all visits after losing water service throughout the entire campus.

The facilities house 4,700 inmates.

Officials said crews are working to repair a major leak in the water system and it could take three to four days to complete the repairs.

The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center has deployed a mobile command center to help coordinate the response. Water for drinking and sanitation is being trucked in and portable toilets are being set up in the inmate pods.

Various non-profits say they are also helping in the effort to get more water into the facility.