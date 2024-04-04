Luxe Daiquiri Lounge increases age limit to 30+ after deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A popular nightclub in southeast Colorado Springs is no longer letting anyone under 30 into the bar. The change was prompted by a deadly shooting that happened on March 30 near the Luxe Daiquiri Lounge.

Latrina Ollie is the owner of Luxe Daiquiri Lounge and she said that although people are doubting this new change, she believes it's the best decision they can make to keep their customers safe.

On March 30th shots rang out in the parking lot near the establishment, costing 22-year-old Jahiddi William his life. He was transported to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

That deadly shooting is now prompting Luxe Daiquiri Lounge to up the age limit for customers.

Crystal Scott is the bar manager at Luxe Daiquiri Lounge and said she believes that only allowing those 30 and up inside will make a difference.

"Because at a mature age, we like to come out, look good, smell good, and act good," said Scott.

She also believes this will help bring in older crowds who don't always come to nightclubs.

"I think it's going to be a more positive, a more cool, calm, and collected atmosphere for the 30 and up age group. Like I'm 35 and so I am definitely looking forward to just like being around my people, you know my age group," added Scott.

The goal for both Ollie and Scott is to make sure people feel safe when visiting Luxe, and their hope is to make it more of a lounge rather than a bar.

"It's just more of a mature vibe, more of a laid-back atmosphere because you do have your 30s that want to dance and just have fun, but it won't be as rowdy," said Scott.

Luxe Daiquiri Lounge has also changed its security team to an older group of people. The age limit is in place immediately.